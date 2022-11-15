DFNN posts GGR of US$16.97m for the first nine months of the year

Gross gaming revenue was up 173 per cent year-on-year.

The Philippines.- The gaming technology firm DFNN Inc has shared its financial results for the first three quarters of the year. It’s reported that gross gaming revenue (GGR) was up 173 per cent year-on-year from PHP355.6m to PHP970.6m (US$16.97m).

Revenue from interactive operations grew by 203.8 per cent to PHP888.9m. Revenue from software solution development and maintenance was PHP68.7m, up 31.4 per cent and sales of software and application licences amounted to PHP13m, up 21.2 per cent year-on-year mainly due to higher foreign licensing revenue.

EBITDA saw record growth to PHP258.8m, recovering from a loss of PHP65.2m (US$1.14m) in the same period of 2021. Net income was up 216.2 per cent at PHP140.4m (US$2.46 m). Consolidated costs and expenses were PHP733.8m, an increase of 66.5 per cent.