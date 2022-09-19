Deltin Group denies having gained Daman casino licence

Deltin's share price rose after it was reported it had gained a licence.

Deltin Group says it’s still waiting for a permit to operate a casino in the union territory of Daman.

India.- Deltin Group has denied reports that it has obtained a casino licence in the union territory of Daman. RedboxGlobal India, a audio financial news site, had tweeted the news but the company issued a statement saying that it is still awaiting confirmation on the licensing decision.

The casino operator said: “Please note that neither the company nor its subsidiaries has received any communication from the U.T. Administration of Daman and Diu regarding grant of any such license and we cannot verify the authenticity of such claims.”

Aakash Mathur, General manager at Deltin Hotel, told The Blunt Times: “I am unaware of any such development concerning the casino licence approval for our hotel.”

Deltin’s share price rose by almost 7 per cent after the RedboxGlobal tweet was published. Deltin Group currently has two offshore casinos and one 5-star hotel with a land-based casino in Goa and one land-based casino each in Sikkim and Nepal.