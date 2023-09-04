Crystal Cruises plans to bring back casinos in 2024

A&K Travel Group plans to reintroduce casinos on its Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony cruises.

Hong Kong.- A&K Travel Group, the owner of Crystal Cruises, has announced that it plans to reintroduce casinos on its two ships, the Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony, by the third quarter of 2024. This decision comes as the cruise line aims to address passenger preferences.

According to a spokesperson from the cruise line, discussions are underway with a concessionaire to explore options for reintroducing casinos in some capacity. The removal of the casinos was part of the ships’ refurbishments. Cristina Levis, CEO of A&K Travel Group, which acquired the ships and assets when the original Crystal Cruises ceased operations in 2022, had said that the casino spaces were deemed overly spacious.

A survey among past guests found that only 5 per cent would refrain from sailing without a casino onboard. However, travel advisors have said that a casino was important to many of their clients, prompting a reconsideration. The cruise line initially replaced the casino areas with lounges during the refurbishments.

A&K Travel Group acquired the cruise line after the bankruptcy of Genting Hong Kong, which led to the seizure of Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony by US marshals in the Bahamas in February 2022. A&K Travel Group, a travel company owned by Geoffrey Kent and Heritage, acquired both ships and carried out extensive refurbishments.