No politicians or police helped Alice Guo leave the Philippines, senator says

Senator Francis Tolentino said an internal investigation had ruled out collaboration with the former mayor.

The Philippines.- Senator Francis Tolentino has said that an internal investigation by the Philippine National Police (PNP) found no evidence that law enforcement officials or politicians helped Alice Guo, the suspended mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, leave the Philippines.

He told opposition senator Risa Hontiveros during a hearing: “There was an investigation and the result was that no member of the Philippine National Police was really involved.” He responded to Senate president pro tempore Jinggoy Estrada: “Based on the investigation of Alice Guo in the custodial investigation, no politician involved has been identified.”

Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) senior vice president Raul Villanueva earlier bared that there was a former top cop who supposedly received bribes to help Guo and her companions–Shiela and Wesley Guo–escape the country despite being under an immigration lookout bulletin.

Alice Guo was arrested in Tangerang City, Jakarta, in October. She had left the Philippines on July 17 and travelled to Malaysia and then Singapore. She faces allegations related to illegal offshore gaming operators and her citizenship status.

Guo has asked prosecutors to dismiss perjury and falsification charges filed against her. The charges stem from allegations that Guo signed and submitted a counter-affidavit related to a human trafficking case lodged against her in her alleged involvement in illegal operations of offshore gaming operators.