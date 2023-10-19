Crown Resorts launches life skills programme for international students

Launched with VicWISE, the programme focuses on responsible gambling.

Australia.- Crown Resorts and VicWISE have launched a life skills programme aimed at preventing gambling-related harm among international students. According to a press release issued by the casino operator, sessions will communicate the potential dangers and risks associated with gambling.

There will also be culinary masterclasses, safety and wellness seminars and other entertainment activities. The programme is to commence early next year.

Crown Resorts CEO Ciarán Carruthers said: “Crown is taking further action to support prevention efforts in the community as well as with our guests to play in a safe and enjoyable way.”

“Research tells us that students from overseas are at higher risk of developing gambling-related concerns when compared with the general population and have likely had less exposure to gambling harm educational material, which is a key component when it comes to making more informed decisions.”

“This is why we are investing in community-based partnerships that help to support those who may be more vulnerable or at risk of developing gambling-related harms such as international students.”

VicWISE founder and president Manorani Guy said: “Programs like this are vital for sectors such as international education and overseas students who are often being exposed to a greater variety and accessibility of gambling opportunities here than in their home country.

“The collaborative effort by Crown signifies their unwavering commitment to the community, including international students, particularly when it comes to gambling harm awareness and education. Together, alongside hands-on learning in a fun and innovative environment, we will provide them with the tools and knowledge needed to safely thrive in their new home.”