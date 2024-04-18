Crown Melbourne announces new bar

The Henley will be inspired by the heritage of the regattas in Henley-on-Yarra.

Australia.- Crown Melbourne has announced the development of a new bar called the The Henley, slated to open in late 2024. It will be inspired by the heritage of the regattas held in Henley-on-Yarra, which were modelled on those of Henley-on-Thames in England.

The company said the Riverwalk venue would be designed by Melbourne interior architecture and design studio, Mitchell & Eades. The centrepiece of the bar will be a U-shaped marble bar. There will be an outdoor area, high tables for group gatherings and dining alcoves. There will be cocktails, tap beers and a curated wine list with a focus on Victorian wines. The culinary offerings will spotlight locally sourced produce in a modern Australian menu centred on shared plates and small bites.

Situated at the eastern end of the Crown Melbourne resort, The Henley will occupy the space currently occupied by Rosetta, which will close on May 18.

Mike Volkert, Crown Melbourne CEO, said: “We are thrilled to share the news of The Henley at Crown Melbourne as we begin to reinvigorate Crown Melbourne for our guests. Our vision for The Henley at Crown Melbourne was to create a venue that opens directly onto the Riverwalk – a unique and previously underutilised asset – allowing for greater catchment as people seek out a riverside drink or meal.

“The announcement of The Henley at Crown Melbourne signifies the start of what is to come for Crown. We are looking to create a portfolio of restaurants and bars that bring together the best culinary and bartender talent from across the world combined with the best local talent and inimitable Melbourne flavour to create the city’s most sought-after hospitality destination. We look forward to providing our guests with more information on The Henley at Crown Melbourne in the coming months.”

