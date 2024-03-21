Fair Work Commission approves Crown Melbourne enterprise agreements

Crown Melbourne has confirmed the approval of its 2023 enterprise agreements.

Australia.- Crown Resorts has announced that the Fair Work Commission has approved the Crown Melbourne Limited Enterprise Agreement 2023 and the Crown Melbourne Limited Surveillance and Managers Enterprise Agreement 2023. These agreements includeL

• A 4.25 per cent wage increase from the first pay period to commence on or after 1 July 2023. The wage increase will be back paid to this date.

• A 4 per cent wage increase from the first pay period to commence on or after 1 July 2024.

• An increase of two days of paid personal / carers leave per year to provide greater flexibility with caring and support arrangements.

• An additional 1 per cent wage increase at Year 5, Year 10, and Year 15 of continuous service to reward staff loyalty.

Crown Melbourne CEO Mike Volkert said: “This is a great outcome for Crown Melbourne and our team members, and I would like to thank the United Workers’ Union for working with us throughout this process.

“We aimed to deliver a fair agreement with a balanced wage outcome, which we believe has been achieved. With the agreements now in place, we will continue our focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences while ensuring that Crown Melbourne remains a fantastic place to work.”

