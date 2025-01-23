Macau hotel occupancy rate reached 86.4% in 2024

The average occupancy rate was up 4.9 percentage points in year-on-year terms.

Macau.- The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has reported the average occupancy rate at hotels in Macau rose by 4.9 percentage points year-on-year to 86.4 per cent in 2024. The number of guests grew by 6.4 per cent to 14,433,000, and their average length of stay remained at 1.7 nights.

Inbound package tour visitors totalled 2,103,000 in 2024, an increase of 63.8 per cent year-on-year. The number of visitors from mainland China rose by 57.1 per cent, reaching 1,867,000. The number of international tour visitors rose by 157 per cent to 204,000; arrivals from the Republic of Korea (91,000) and India (24,000) rose by 226.4 per cent and 302.2 per cent, respectively.

In 2024, 583,000 residents of Macau booked outbound services via travel agencies. That’s a 39.1 per cent increase compared to the previous year. The number of residents travelling on package tours increased by 87 per cent year-on-year, amounting to 215,000, with 193,000 of those travelling to mainland China.

At the end of 2024, there were 146 hotels in Macau, an increase of four compared to the previous year. The number of available guest rooms decreased by 7.8 per cent to 43,000. The occupancy rates for 5-star (88.6 per cent), 4-star (82.3 per cent), and 3-star hotels (83.8 per cent) experienced increases of 6.1 percentage points, 3.1 percentage points, and 3 percentage points, respectively.

The average occupancy was 89.9 per cent in December, up 4.2 percentage points in year-on-year terms. The total number of guests decreased by 9.6 per cent year-on-year to 1,194,000, whereas their average length of stay remained at 1.6 nights.

