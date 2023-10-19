Court rules that online gambling is illegal in Malaysia

The Court of Appeal in Peninsular Malaysia has declared online gambling an offence under the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

Malaysia.- The Court of Appeal in Peninsular Malaysia has ruled that online gambling as an offence under the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953. The decision follows the affirmation of the conviction and sentencing of a retired police officer and a former gambling venue manager for separate gambling-related offences in the region of Melaka.

A three-member bench chaired by Justice Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera, presided over final appeals in the two cases. The issue under scrutiny revolved around whether the Common Gaming Houses Act of 1953 deemed it an offence for a property owner or occupant to permit their premises to be used for online gaming activities.

After deliberation and examination of the High Court’s judgment, Vazeer concluded that the law did not necessitate the presence of gaming machines for a prosecution for illegal gambling. Instead, it was deemed sufficient for the prosecution to demonstrate that gambling had occurred via computers. The Court’s verdict differentiates between physical and digital gambling equipment, deeming the latter equally liable for legal consequences.

