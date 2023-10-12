Malaysia: 1,873 arrested in crackdown on illegal gambling

Ops Dadu Khas targeted both online and 4D gambling.

Malaysia.- Police in Malaysia say they arrested 1,873 people involved in illegal gambling and unlicensed 4D betting during a two-week operation named Ops Dadu Kha from September 22 to October 5. Police seized assets valued at RM1,113,025.

The police say 804 people were detained in raids on 735 online gambling establishments. These led to seizures of items worth RM513,025, including RM108,325 in cash and mobile phones, laptops and tablets. For illegal 4D operations, authorities conducted 1,050 raids, detaining 1,069 people. Items worth more than RM600,000 were seized, including 907 mobile phones and RM161,425 in cash.

Efforts are underway to expedite the prosecution of those detained. For online gambling offences, 125 investigation papers (IPs) have been processed, while for illegal 4D, 257 IPs are being pursued.

According to The Star, Comm Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, the director of Bukit Aman CID, investigations said illegal gambling operators had developed their tactics by adopting a mobile approach. They frequently change locations to evade authorities and employ complex syndicate structures to make it challenging to prosecute the masterminds. He urged the public to collaborate with law enforcement by providing information on illicit activities.

A week ago, officers cut the electricity power of 11 suspected illegal gambling operations in Iskandar Puteri, Johor. The move was carried out between police officers and members of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), the Malaysian multinational electricity company.