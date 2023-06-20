Court approves US$21K commission for Clear Management in IPI auctions

Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona has approved the request of Clear Management Limited.

Northern Mariana Islands.- Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona of the District Court for the NMI has granted a request for the payment of commissions to Clear Management Limited for selling Imperial Pacific International (IPI)’s gaming assets.

The order authorises and directs the disbursement of US$21,056.20 from the Law Offices of Michael A. White LLC Escrow Trust Account. This decision comes after the court’s approval of the receiver’s report and account of the fourth auction, which generated successful bids amounting to US$225,812.

White, representing the receiver, said a total of US$184,062 has been received from the auction, while one bidder, David Albanese, has not yet paid US$41,750 of his total purchases.

In addition to the auction proceeds, Clear Management also sold playing cards to Angel Playing Card (APC). APC made a deposit of US$26,500 based on an estimated quantity of playing cards. Once the final number was determined, APC paid an additional US$607.20. Notably, Clear Management had previously received a commission on the additional payment but had not applied for or received a commission on the original deposit.

Attorney Michael White asserted that Clear Management is entitled to a sales commission of 10 per cent. The judge’s order also cancels the hearing originally scheduled for June 20.

A week ago, it was reported Joshua Gray, a former employee who won a discrimination lawsuit against Imperial Pacific International (IPI), has filed a request with the federal court to allow his inclusion in ongoing limited receivership proceedings related to the case of USA Fanter Cor. vs IPI.

On May 30, 2023, the District Court for the NMI granted Gray a default judgment against IPI, followed by a judgment the next day awarding him US$5.6m. Now represented by attorney Aaron Halegua, he argues that joining the limited receivership should not be barred and that IPI no longer opposes the move.

According to Mariana’s Variety, the joint stipulation submitted by the parties clarifies that IPI’s withdrawal of opposition and Gray’s participation should not be construed as a waiver of any other rights by IPI, nor as consent to any other execution efforts or enforcement proceedings.