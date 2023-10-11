Completion of Manila Pavilion reconstruction delayed

Phase one is now expected to reach completion in May 2024.

The Philippines.- Acesite (Philippines) Hotel Corp has announced revised completion estimates for the multi-phased reconstruction of the Waterfront Manila Hotel and Casino, formerly the Manila Pavilion. Phase one of the reconstruction is now projected to conclude in May 2024, followed by phase two in January 2025 and phase three in May 2025.

The hotel has been under reconstruction since 2018 following a massive fire. In its 2022 annual report, Acesite’s parent company, Waterfront Philippines, had anticipated the completion of phase one by November of this year. it originally hoped for a soft relaunch in the first quarter of 2022.

Waterfront Philippines had previously said a “related party” had entered into a long-term lease contract with Acesite for the operation of a casino at the Manila Pavilion. As of December 31, 2022, the Acesite unit was 56 per cent owned by Waterfront Philippines.

Waterfront Philippines operates three hotels in the Philippines, including the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino, which features a Casino Filipino, the chain operated by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (PAGCOR). The company also operates the Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino next to the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.