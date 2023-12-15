CNMI: bill to legalise internet gambling proposed

Representative Ralph N. Yumul has proposed a bill.

Northern Mariana Islands.- Representative Ralph N. Yumul has introduced a bill in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) to propose the legalisation of internet gambling. According to Mariana’s Variety, the bill outlines the inclusion of “electronic gaming websites or other internet-accessible software applications through which bets may be placed.”

Permitted electronic gaming websites would range from traditional games of chance or skill like roulette and blackjack to betting on the outcomes of sports and esports, tournaments and special events like reality shows or political elections.

Yumul also emphasised the need for stringent standards to ensure the honesty, security, reliability and auditability of gaming websites and software applications. Operators would have to establish a business office in the CNMI, with all financial transactions conducted via blockchain technology. The CNMI government would regulate and collect taxes and fees from the internet gaming operators.

Yumul drew parallels with states like New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and West Virginia, highlighting the success of internet casino gambling there.

This is not the first time there has been talk of legalising online gambling in the CNMI. In 2021, governor Ralph DLG Torres spoke in favour of such a move.