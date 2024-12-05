Christopher O’Neill appointed as chair of Victorian gambling regulator

O’Neill will replace Fran Thorn.

Australia.- The Victorian government has announced that Christopher O’Neill APM has been appointed as chairperson of the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC). He will replace Fran Thorn, who served as the regulator’s first chair from January 1, 2022.

According to the government, O’Neill brings “a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role”. He has been a commissioner of the VGCCC since 2022.

O’Neill served with Victoria Police for 45 years. He was acting deputy commissioner in 2016, including in the Regional Operations, Capability and Specialist Operations portfolios. He received the Australian Police Medal, National Police Service Medal, National Emergency Medal, National Medal and Victoria Police Service Medal.

Melissa Horne, the minister for casino, gaming and liquor regulation, said: “I congratulate Mr O’Neill on his appointment as Chairperson of the VGCCC – his background with the Commission and Victoria Police will bring vital expertise to the position.

“The gambling regulator has been significantly strengthened since it was re-established in 2022 and Mr O’Neill’s appointment will ensure continuity and the embedding of these important changes. I thank Fran Thorn for her outstanding service to the Commission, and her dedication to reducing gambling harm and improving the integrity of the Victorian gambling sector.”

Earlier this week, the VGCCC reported that Annette Kimmitt will step down as chief executive officer in March 2025. Kimmitt still had two years left to serve on her term.

Victoria Gambling Legislation Amendment Bill 2024 presented to parliament

Horne has recently introduced the Gambling Legislation Amendment Bill 2024 to the state parliament in Victoria. The proposed legislation includes new mandatory pre-commitment limits for gambling machines.

The bill would limit the maximum amount a gambler can put into an electronic gaming machine to AU$100 (US$68.31) a time, down from the current limit of AU$1,000. Meanwhile, carded-play would be compulsory for machines and would require players to set pre-determined spending limits. The default spending limit would be set at AU$50, although gamblers would be able to adjust this under a scheme, agreed upon by the Labor government and the Greens earlier this year.

The introduction of the carded-play system would begin with a pilot in mid-2025 at select venues followed by a phased implementation. Crown Melbourne, the state’s largest casino operator, has already implemented mandatory carded play.