Chinese searches about tourism to Cambodia rise steeply

Cambodia.- Trip.com, one of China’s largest online travel agencies, has reported a surge in users from the Chinese mainland searching for Cambodian tourism products. According to Trip.com, there has been an increase of over 233 per cent year-on-year in the period from January to mid-May.

Trip.com Group has signed a strategic cooperation memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Cambodia’s Angkor Air to facilitate collaboration in the development of a smart airport and a tourism talent training program. The strategic partnership aims to position Cambodia as a key destination.

According to Asian Gaming Brief, there is great anticipation for the inauguration of the new Angkor International Airport in Cambodia in October 2023. This project is expected to draw 7 million visitors annually, with capacity to expand to accommodate 10 million passengers per year by 2030.

China is a significant source of inbound tourism for Cambodia. In 2019, out of the 6.61 million foreign tourists visiting Cambodia, approximately 36 per cent were Chinese. The Cambodian government launched a “China Ready” strategy this year, aimed at attracting more Chinese visitors and fostering bilateral tourism cooperation.

Chinese tourists play a pivotal role for Cambodian casinos. NagaCorp has experienced a rise in visitation since the Chinese government permitted tour groups to visit Cambodia from February.

