Chinese Olympic gold medalist denies gambling debt reports

Chinese table tennis star Zhang Jike was alleged to have used private videos of an ex-girlfriend to repay a gambling debt.

China.- The Chinese Olympic table tennis gold medalist Zhang Jike has denied trying to use private videos of an ex-girlfriend to repay gambling debts. The creditor allegedly tried to use the videos to blackmail the actress Jing Tian into paying the debt.

Zhang does not appear to have been formally accused of anything, but the reporter Li Weiao claimed in a social media post that the player had racked up debts of RMB5m (US$730,000) with a Guangdong-based junket operator at a Cambodian casino. The operator is reportedly in prison for making threats against the player.

According to The Beijinger, the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission (CPLC) has called for a speedy investigation into the matter. It warned that no one is above the law and that disinformation and defamation will not be tolerated.