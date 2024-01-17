Chinese official urges stronger crackdown on cross-border gambling

Senior Chinese official Wang Xiaohong called for enhanced efforts, resource concentration, and strengthened coordination to eradicate gambling activities.

China.- Wang Xiaohong, a member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and State Councilor, stressed the need to intensify efforts, concentrate resources and strengthen coordination in the fight against cross-border gambling.

According to Xinhua, Wang highlighted the importance of staying up-to-date with the evolving nature of cross-border gambling offences, eliminating gambling dens and supply chains, and fully implementing preventive and monitoring measures during a national teleconference on combating cross-border gambling.

Furthermore, he called for increased support for law enforcement, public opinion, and international cooperation to combat cross-border gambling more effectively.

In 2020, China established a blacklist of destinations to which cross-border transfers are restricted. The list is compiled by multiple departments, including the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Public Security. In March 2021, China’s revised Criminal Law made it illegal to assist cross-border gambling.

In 2022, Chinese authorities signed cooperation agreements with countries in the region to combat online and cross-border gambling.