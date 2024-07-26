Chinese Embassy welcomes Philippine ban on offshore gaming operators

A spokesperson said the decision “echoes the call of the Philippine people”.

The Philippines.- The Chinese Embassy in the Philippines has issued a statement welcoming president Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s decision to ban offshore gaming operators (previously known as POGOs).

A spokesperson said: “We believe this decision echoes the call of the Philippine people and serves the common interests of people of both countries. The Chinese law prohibits all forms of gambling. The Chinese government strictly cracks down on Chinese citizens engaging in overseas gambling businesses including POGO.

“POGO breeds serious crimes and gravely undermines the interests of both Philippine and Chinese peoples. In line with this commitment, China is ready to continue its strong law enforcement cooperation with the Philippines and better protect the safety and well-being of the two peoples.”

Senate speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez has directed the House leadership and key Secretariat officials to develop and approve legislation to enforce Marcos Jr.’s directive. The aim is to implement the measure by December.

Several House bills and resolutions are already pending before the House Committee on Games and Amusements. These include House Bill (HB) 5082, filed by Manila representative Bienvenido Abante Jr., and HB 10525, filed by Makabayan bloc reps France Castro, Arlene Brosas and Raoul Danniel Manuel.