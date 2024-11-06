China’s navy warns young officers over online gambling

The PLA Navy has reminded officials that online gambling is illegal in China.

China.- The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy has issued a warning to young officers and its personnel about the risks of online scams. The navy also advised against online gambling, which is illegal in China. It warned that gambling harm could lead to financial trouble, making officers vulnerable to coercion or exploitation.

In a social media post, the PLA said that those born in the 1990s, who are “becoming the core of the army,” should avoid disclosing their military affiliation online due to the sensitive nature of their work. The post advised “carefully distinguish and maintain some distance when forming online friendships” and to “never lose sight of your principles and make random friends with netizens.”

During a military conference in June, president Xi Jinping, who also serves as the commander-in-chief of the military, stressed the importance of upholding the Chinese Communist Party’s “absolute leadership” over the PLA and that the military must “uphold their core values, maintain purity, and strictly adhere to discipline.” Xi urged the armed forces, especially senior officials, to “engage in soul-searching reflections, and make earnest rectifications,” according to the state news agency Xinhua.

Gaming-related crimes in China rise 10.65% in first 9 months of the year

The Supreme People’s Court reported that from January to September courts in China heard 27,000 criminal cases related to the operation of gambling. That’s a rise of 10.65 per cent when compared to last year. The cases varied from small-scale activities to large underground gambling networks and instances linked to online gambling websites and mobile apps.

The court said the rise in illegal gambling cases was a cause for concern. Chinese authorities have long been working to tackle illegal gambling. In 2020, the country established a blacklist of destinations to which cross-border transfers are restricted.

Chinese authorities have also signed cooperation agreements with various countries in the region to combat online and cross-border gambling.

