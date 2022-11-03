Vietnam and China reinforce collaboration against cross-border gambling

The general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam has signed agreements with Chinese president Xi Jinping.

Vietnam.- Nguyen Phu Trong, the general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, has held a meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping and closed a series of bilateral agreements. The agreements focus on deepening the countries’ strategic cooperative partnership, including a commitment to address cross-border gambling.

The statement also mentions cooperation in the fight against terrorism, “peaceful evolution”, drug crime, cybercrime, human trafficking, high-tech crime and immigration management. The two sides agreed to continue consolidating and enhancing legal and judicial cooperation.

The Chinese government has wagered a crackdown on cross-border gambling in recent years. In 2020, it established a blacklist of destinations to which cross-border transfers are controlled. The blacklist is compiled by multiple departments, including the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Public Security. In March 2021, China’s revised Criminal Law made it illegal to assist cross-border gambling.

