Chen Si appointed president of Mohegan’s Inspire Korea

South Korea.- Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority (MTGA) has announced that Chen Si has been appointed as president of Mohegan’s Inspire Korea. Wade Howk has been named chief operating officer (COO) of the integrated resort.

Chen Si, whose previous tenure was at Las Vegas Sands, will be responsible for overseeing the resort’s budget and business plans and managing relationships with government bodies and business partners.

Si said: “I am motivated by the promise of innovation, rich cultural exchange and strengthened partnerships. This is an exhilarating new chapter for the brand. I’m committed to steering Mohegan toward a future filled with inspiration and growth.”

Howk was chief financial officer and interim president at Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati. He said: “Mohegan Inspire has always stood for innovation, passion and resilience. I am excited to bring these values to new heights in my new role… ensuring that the brand remains synonymous with the excellence and visionary leadership that our guests have come to know and expect at our properties across the globe.”

The US$1.6bn resort in Yeongjong Island’s Free Economic Zone will feature a three-tower luxury hotel with 1,256 rooms, a 15,000-seat arena to host concerts and sporting events and a foreigner-only casino with 700 slot machines.

In May, the MTGA said that Mohegan’s Inspire Korea is on track for a Q4 launch. In February, the company announced it was going to invest up to KRW 185bn (US$142m) in additional funds to complete the development of the IR.