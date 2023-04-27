Mohegan’s Inspire Korea on track to open in September

The IR is being developed in Yeongjong Island’s Free Economic Zone.

Mohegan’s Inspire Korea is set to be Northeast Asia’s largest integrated resort.

South Korea.- Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority has announced that Mohegan’s Inspire Korea is on track to open its doors this September. It says construction of Phase I has reached 63 per cent completion.

The resort in Yeongjong Island’s Free Economic Zone will feature a three-tower luxury hotel with 1,256 rooms, a 15,000-seat arena to host concerts and sporting events and a foreigner-only casino with 700 slot machines.

According to Korean media, Chen Si, COO of the property, said: “We’re hoping to complete construction with our partner Hanwha by September and start opening the resort in the fourth quarter.”

He added that the entire resort, including the casino, is expected to open in the first quarter of 2024 after obtaining a hotel rating and casino licence. In February, the company announced it was going to invest up to KRW 185bn (US$142m) in additional funds to complete the development of the IR.

Inspire Korea will become the second IR to open in the area after Paradise City. The latter project is a joint venture partnership between Korea’s Paradise Co and Japanese gaming firm Sega Sammy Holdings.

The project will be a significant addition to South Korea’s gaming sector. The country is already a major player, with 17 casinos nationwide, catering mostly to foreign tourists.