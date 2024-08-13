Cebu provincial board tells officials to check for offshore gaming operators

The Cebu Provincial Board has asked local government units to report any operators in their areas.

The Philippines.- The Cebu Provincial Board has asked local government units to check that no offshore gaming operators are working in their areas ahead of the ban in the sector. According to PhilStar, board member Cesar “Sarsi” authored the resolution and stressed that the province wanted only businesses that contribute positively to the economy, provide quality jobs and promote the province as an investment hub and tourist destination.

Surigao del Norte 2nd District representative Robert Ace Barbers has urged citizens to assist authorities in locating foreign workers employed at offshore gambling operators. The chair of the House Committee on Dangerous Drugs encouraged the public to use social media or report underground offices and workers to local government units, immigration and law enforcement.