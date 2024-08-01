Philippine representative calls for public to report offshore gaming workers

Robert Ace Barbers has encouraged the public to use social media or report to local authorities.

The Philippines.- Surigao del Norte 2nd District representative Robert Ace Barbers has urged citizens to assist authorities in locating foreign workers employed at offshore gambling operators. The chair of the House Committee on Dangerous Drugs encouraged the public to use social media or report directly to local government units, immigration, and law enforcement about underground offices and workers in their areas.

He said: “Let us all support President Marcos’ policy to ban offshore gaming operators. We know that many of them would now or later go underground and operate on small scales. But let us not allow these illegal online gambling firms, their owners and workers, to induce and corrupt our local and national authorities to turn a blind eye with the use of their laundered money.”

Barbers urged legal and illegal offshore gaming workers to voluntarily surrender to authorities, particularly the Bureau of Immigration, for smooth repatriation to their home countries.

Yesterday, senator Robin C. Padilla called on the government to clarify how it will assist Filipino workers employed at offshore gambling operators. He said: “Considering the thousands of Filipino workers who will be adversely affected by the impending closure of offshore gaming operations in the country, the public has the right to be informed of the planned actions and the programs to be implemented by the government to address this issue.”