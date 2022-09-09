CCC to monitor sale of IPI assets

The CNMI Court still needs to approve the assets that will be put up for sale.

According to Andrew Yeom, executive director of the Commonwealth Casino Commission, the CCC needs to document IPI’s gaming assets for monitoring purposes.

Northern Mariana Islands.- Commonwealth Casino Commission executive director Andrew Yeom has stressed that the CCC must monitor the auction of casino operator Imperial Pacific International’s gaming assets to monitor where items go.

He told the Saipan Tribune that movement of IPI’s gaming assets in the jurisdiction is under CCC’s purview and that the CCC needs to track game assets to ensure they don’t fall into the hands of unlicensed operators.

Yeom also said the regulator wants to ensure that any CCC labels and/or seals on machines are removed. He also stressed that the CCC must be kept up to date on IPI’s gaming equipment inventory.

Chief Justice Ramona Manglona has lifted the stay on the limited receivership previously granted to IPI, allowing the auction to go ahead. However, The CNMI Court still needs to approve the assets that will be put up for sale so it is unknown when the auction will be held. Clear Management has been appointed as receiver.