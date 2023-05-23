CCC chair opposes bill to put regulators on part-time salaries

The Commonwealth Casino Commission suspended its operations in January due to a lack of funds.

Edward C. DeLeon Guerrero said it was not the time to dismantle the CCC’s structure.

Northern Mariana Islands.- Commonwealth Casino Commission (CCC) chair Edward C DeLeon Guerrero has opposed Senate Bill 23-28, which aims to put commissioners on part-time salaries. In comments submitted to the Senate Resources, Economic Development, and Programs Committee, he emphasised the importance of maintaining the CCC’s structure during a critical period.

He said that the CNMI government should assist the CCC as it faces difficulties in implementing and enforcing gaming laws and regulations.

The regulator has suspended its activities due to a lack of funds, but members are still receiving full-time salaries. The chairman stressed that making CCC a part-time entity would not align with the original intent of casino legislation.

The bill states that each commissioner receives an annual compensation of US$65,000, totalling US$325,000. However, DeLeon Guerrero argued that the bill’s findings are inaccurate since the government only allocates US$1 per year for CCC’s personnel and operational costs.

The CCC’s appeal to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals and arbitration with casino operator IPI are scheduled for June 8, 2023, and May 23-25, 2023, respectively. Deleon Guerrero emphasised that the commission is the only entity in the CNMI working to ensure the licensee complies with Commonwealth gaming laws and its casino licence agreement.