Casinos on Cambodia’s borders remain closed despite no new Covid-19 cases

The government says that due to a lack of maintenance, casinos need to renovate their buildings before being allowed to reopen.

Cambodia.- Despite no Covid-19 cases registered in Cambodia for three days, authorities have not yet enabled the reopening of the casinos located on the country’s borders. The government argues is that since the venues have been closed for several months, they need maintenance before they can reopen.

Ros Phearun, deputy director-general at the Finance Ministry’s Financial Industry Department, told Khmer Times: “I have noticed that some owners wish to resume their business operations, but it is still impossible because their facilities were closed down for a long time. They also need to hire people for work.”

Phearun also pointed out that some operators with casinos in border areas, including in the towns of Poipet and Bavet, have not yet applied to renew their licences.

Donaco’s Star Vegas casino in Cambodia has been closed since April 27, 2021. The company said it will reopen when Thailand’s border restrictions ease and conditions improve. Some casinos in other regions have resumed operations due to a surge in tourism activity.

Hak Vy, hotel manager at Titan King Casino Hotel & Resort, said some casino facilities have been damaged due to a lack of maintenance but that its casino, which closed in mid-March 2020 due to Covid-19, has staff to maintain facilities.

Since March, inbound travellers who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 no longer require a negative test result to enter Cambodia. Unvaccinated travellers still need to complete a 14-day quarantine at a location designated by local authorities.