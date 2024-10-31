Casinos in Australia: Crown Resorts appoints David Tsai as CEO

Tsai had been serving as acting chief executive officer.

Australia.- Crown Resorts has named David Tsai as CEO, subject to regulatory approvals. Tsai joined the company as CEO of Crown Perth in December 2022 and has been serving as acting chief executive officer.

Crown said Tsai had played a key role in guiding Crown Resorts through a major transformation over the last two years while advancing the Perth reform and remediation initiative.

Chairman John Borghetti said: “David is a highly capable, proven and experienced integrated resorts executive who has clearly demonstrated his commercial and strategic ability. Together with his strong cultural and team values, David is well-positioned to lead the continued transformation, growth and future success of Crown’s business.

“As CEO, David will focus on the highest standards of guest experience across each of our resorts, including the refurbishment and launch of exciting new venues and experiences at each of our properties throughout 2025 and beyond, while continuing our commitment to safe and responsible gaming. The board is very pleased to be able to appoint such a talented executive to the role of CEO”.

Tsai added: “I look forward to leading Crown Resorts as CEO through its next phase of transformation and development. With the support of our talented and committed team, our goal is for Crown Resorts to be the ultimate entertainment destination in each of our cities, positioning Crown to thrive long into the future.”

Prior to joining Crown, Tsai was president of Midwest Group and oversaw MGM Grand Detroit & MGM Northfield Park.

Crown Melbourne hit with US$1.34m fine for breaching self-exclusion rules

The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) has imposed a AU$2m (US$1.34m) fine on Crown Melbourne for allowing 242 people who had self-excluded from gambling to place bets at the casino between October 2023 and May 2024. The breaches were a result of failures in the system and control, rather than intentional or serious negligence.

VGCCC chair Fran Thorn said: “It is an offence under the Casino Control Act 1991 (Vic) to allow an excluded person, including anyone who has self-excluded, to enter, remain or gamble in the casino. It also contravenes Crown Melbourne’s obligation to protect people at risk of gambling harm.

“Those who self-exclude must be able to trust that gambling providers will take all reasonable steps to enforce their decision to avail themselves of this harm prevention initiative. By allowing people who have self-excluded to enter the casino and gamble, Crown has put them at risk of experiencing further gambling harm. However, it is also clear that a number of these self-excluded patrons are going to considerable lengths to avoid detection and break their exclusion requirements.”

“Accordingly, the Commission has issued a direction to Crown to engage an independent expert to assess the effectiveness of, and make recommendations for improving, the management of its self-exclusion program. In due course, Crown will be required to implement the independent expert’s recommendations,” Thorn said.