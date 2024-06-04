Crown Resorts appoints John Borghetti AO as chair

Borghetti will replace William McBeath.

Australia.- Crown Resorts has announced through a company filing that John Borghetti AO will become chair of the integrated resort and entertainment group, effective July 1. Borghetti will replace William McBeath, who has stepped down as chair but will continue as an independent non-executive director.

Borghetti has over 47 years of experience in the aviation industry. He holds the position of director at Balmoral Pastoral Investments and is a member of O’Connell Street Associates. In 2017, he was honoured with the Member of the Order of Australia for contributions to the Australian aviation industry, national and international tourism and his support for the arts and sports.

Borghetti has previously held directorial positions at Brisbane Airport Corporation, Alinta Energy, Coca-Cola Amatil, Energy Australia, and the Art Gallery of New South Wales. He will continue to serve as the chair of Crown Sydney.

He said: “I’d like to thank William for his stewardship of the Crown Resorts Board over the past two years during a period of unprecedented transformation and change. “I look forward to continuing the transformation of Crown Resorts, ensuring the company exceeds the expectations of all its stakeholders, including government, regulators, guests and team members. The Board’s priority remains on compliant, safe, and profitable operations while ensuring we position the business for future growth.”

McBeath was appointed chair in July 2022 following the acquisition of the business by Blackstone. He said: “As chair, my priority was to lead the board and support the executive leadership team to successfully deliver the extensive regulatory and cultural reform and remediation program for Crown Resorts and to achieve suitability. I am proud that both Crown Melbourne and Crown Sydney have retained their licences to operate during this time, and that the remediation work in Crown Perth is well progressed.

“Now is the appropriate time to appoint an Australian-based chair who will continue Crown’s focus on transformation, regulatory compliance, and safe and sustainable future growth. I am delighted that John Borghetti will continue this critical work as chair and lead the Crown Resorts board in its strategic development of Crown’s businesses in Victoria, New South Wales, and Western Australia, working constructively with the government and regulators.

“Mr Borghetti is a very highly regarded director and executive whose extensive operational, leadership and governance experience will ensure Crown continues to focus on safe and responsible operations whilst growing and enhancing its entertainment experiences for guests of Crown.”

