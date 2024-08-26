Ciarán Carruthers to step down as Crown Resorts CEO

David Tsai will serve as acting chief executive from September 1.

Australia.- Crown Resorts has announced that Ciarán Carruthers will leave his role as chief executive of the company. David Tsai, who assumed the position of president and group chief operating officer in July, will become acting chief executive from September 1 until a permanent replacement is found.

John Borghetti, Crown Resorts’ chairman, said: “It has been a privilege to work alongside Ciarán during this critical period of transformation and remediation which has resulted in Crown retaining its licence to operate in both Victoria and New South Wales, with similar effort regarding its property in Perth, Western Australia, well progressed.”

Carruthers added: “It has been my privilege to lead the committed and talented team at Crown Resorts, but I feel now is an appropriate time after two and a half years of intensive transformation work to pursue other opportunities and interests.

“I am very pleased to hand over a stronger, compliant and transformed business to its next leader. There is more work to do, but I am very proud of what we have achieved as a team.”

Carruthers started working as CEO of the Australian casino group in September 2022, following his appointment on July 7 of that year. He had previously worked as Wynn Macau’s chief operating officer and, prior to that, he was senior vice president and director of the Venetian and Plaza Operations for Sands China Limited.