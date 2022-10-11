Cambodia: new controls for Preah Sihanouk casinos

There are currently 68 casinos in the province of Preah Sihanouk.

Before applying to the Ministry of Economic and Finance, casino operators must obtain approval from the Preah Sihanouk Administration.

Cambodia.- The provincial authorities of Preah Shihanouk have ordered all casino operators to obtain approval from the Preah Sihanouk Administration before applying to the Ministry of Economy and Finance. The measure aims to achieve more control of the gaming industry after cases of human trafficking.

Casino operators can no longer withhold any member of staff’s passport, ID card or work permit. Nor will they be able to prohibit staff from leaving the casino complex.

Contracts must stipulate wages and working conditions and casinos must not disguise their locations or operate with high fences.

Preah Sihanouk governor Kuoch Chamroeun said that if casino operators violate the rules, they will face severe legal sanctions including closure. Provincial deputy governor Long Dimanche told Khmer Timeskh that there are 68 casinos in the province and that a database has been created to collect information about owners, proprietors and staff.

In September, Ros Phearun, secretary general of the Cambodian Gambling Management Committee of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, urged authorities to shut down illegal gambling in cafes and shops. He said such operations were not licensed by the Cambodian Gambling Regulatory Committee ( CEC).