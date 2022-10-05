Calls for inquiry after 433 share Philippines’ Grand Lotto jackpot

All winning numbers were multiples of nine.

Philippines Senate minority leader Koko Pimentel has called for an inquiry into the lottery results.

The Philippines.- There have been calls for an inquiry into the Philippine’s Grand Lotto after a record 433 people won a PHP236m (US$4m) jackpot. All six of the winning numbers were multiples of nine.

Senate minority leader Koko Pimentel has called for an inquiry. However, according to Melquiades Robles, general manager of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), there were no irregularities. The winning numbers just happened to be popular choices.

Players must choose six numbers from one to 55. All six must match to win the jackpot.