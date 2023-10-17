Brunei: 17 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

The arrests were made in Kuala Belait.

Brunei.- Police in Brunei have arrested 17 people in an operation against pai gow gambling at a residence in Jalan Maulana, Kuala Belait. According to The Borneo Bulletin, those detained comprised 13 permanent residents, two Bruneian citizens and two foreign nationals. They were taken to Panaga Police Station for investigation. under Section 6(1) of Chapter 28 of the Common Gaming Houses Act.

The Royal Brunei Police Force has stressed the illegality of gambling and urged the public not to partake. It has a hotline, 993, for reporting tipoffs.

In September, police arrested four people aged between 17 and 53 for alleged involvement in illegal gambling at the Gadong Wet Market. The arrests followed a tip-off from the public that the suspects were playing the traditional katam-katam gambling game with a modern twist, using a mobile app called Real Fish Prawn Crab instead of mats and dice.