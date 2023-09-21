Brunei: 4 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

The suspects were allegedly playing katam-katam.

Brunei.- Police in Brunei have arrested four people aged between 17 and 53 for alleged involvement in illegal gambling at the Gadong Wet Market. The arrests followed a tip-off from the public that the suspects were playing the traditional katam-katam gambling game with a modern twist, using a mobile app called Real Fish Prawn Crab instead of mats and dice.

According to The Star, the arrests were made by the Anti-Vice and Gambling Suppression Unit, with support from the House Break-In and Car Theft Investigation Unit and Commercial Crime Investigation Division, all under the umbrella of the Royal Brunei Police Force (RBPF).