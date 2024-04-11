BlueBet halts trading amid possible merger

Trading will remain suspended today or until BlueBet updates the market.

Australia.- BlueBet Holdings has requested a temporary halt to the trading of its shares on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) due to the possibility of an acquisition and equity capital raising transaction. The halt was requested today (April 11) and will continue until BlueBet publishes an update to the market or the start of trading on April 12, whichever comes first.

According to local media, BlueBet could merge with Betr, which was previously backed by News Corp but is now led by a consortium of investors led by Matt Tripp, previously CEO of BetEasy. In January, The Australian Financial Review reported that the companies were in preliminary talks. Neither BlueBet nor Betr had commented on reports at the time of publication.