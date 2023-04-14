Betr fined US$142,000 for breaching New South wales regulations

A fine has been imposed on Betr for publicising odds in newspapers, radio and television and online.

Australia.- the sports betting company Betr has been it with a AU$210,000 (US$142,000) fine from Liquor & Gaming NSW for violating New South Wales’ gambling laws. The breaches stem from promotional material used during Betr’s launch in October 2022, which offered odds of 100-1 and 20-1 on major events such as the Melbourne Cup, Cox Plate, NRL, and AFL.

The advertisements appeared on various platforms such as newspapers, radio, TV, and online. Liquor & Gaming NSW found that the odds offered broke NSW laws that prohibit the advertisement of inducements for gambling, including opening a betting account or betting more frequently.

The regulator has issued 14 penalty infringement notices, which Betr has agreed to pay. It’s the largest total fine against a wagering operator for offering inducements in NSW.

Liquor & Gaming NSW executive director of regulatory operations and enforcement, Jane Lin, stated: “This company tried to attract a new customer base and establish a significant market share with promotions that we consider crossed the line, using inducements that had the potential to cause harm to the community.

“In many cases, such promotions can only be legally offered to betting account holders who, unlike the general public, have made a conscious decision to open an account and receive this information.

“Wagering operators can legally advertise their products in a variety of ways but they can’t advertise or promote inducements such as offers of enhanced odds or bonus bets to entice people to open a betting account.”

This is not the first time Betr has been fined. In February, the Racing Commission in the Northern Territory ordered it to pay AU$55,000 for sending unsolicited direct marketing communications in its first week of operation.

The company was also fined AU$20,000 last December when it was found to have breached the industry code after it contacted someone on a self-exclusion register.

SportChamps fined AU$40,000

The New South Wales regulator recently ordered SportChamps to pay a AU$40,000 fine and AU$14,000 in costs for breaching NSW gaming laws by posting illegal gambling advertisements on social media and its website.

The fine was handed down in the Downing Centre Local Court on March 27, 2023, after an investigation by Liquor & Gaming NSW. It’s the third prosecution of SportChamps, following an AU$2,000 fine in 2018 and an AU$2,500 fine in 2019.

The company was found to have advertised cash prizes for games requiring membership, special odds and bonus cash prizes, free bets, and a “refer a friend” promotion on its sportschamps.com.au website and social media pages.

The company’s illegal advertisements were found on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and its website.

