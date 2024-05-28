BETER Live to go big at SiGMA Asia

SiGMA Asia will be held from June 3 to 5 in Manila, Philippines.

Visitors will be able to learn about the company’s latest games and tools.

Press release.- BETER Live is heading to SiGMA Asia next month to showcase its innovative games and tools portfolio.

This includes its latest ground-breaking release, Grand Bonus Baccarat, which offers revolutionary gameplay that takes the player experience to the next level.

The popular conference is held in Manila, the Philippines, from 3 – 5 June and will welcome thousands of delegates looking to experience the latest ground-breaking products for themselves.

And what a showcase BETER Live has in store.

Taking center stage on the provider’s stand G801 will be its Bet & Get and Tournaments Promotion Tools. These are powered by BETER Live’s advanced bonus engine and are designed to boost player engagement.

Bet & Get sees players receive a bonus that can be converted into real money after completing the set wagering requirement while Tournaments takes retention to the next level with players earning points to compete with others for prizes on the real-time leaderboard.

Delegates will also be able to enjoy the provider’s latest multiplier game release, Grand Bonus Baccarat. As the name suggests, it comes with an exhilarating progressive bonus feature that sees players collect consecutive wins during the base game to unlock one of two multiplier bonus pools – Mega and Grand.

Four consecutive wins trigger the Mega bonus multiplier with five activating the Grand bonus multiplier.

But that’s not all. The provider will also be showing the latest addition to its lineup of blackjack games – Take Deal or Risk Blackjack. During decision time in unlimited-seat blackjack, players are given the option to stop playing and cash out their hand for the amount offered.

If that wasn’t enough, BETER Live will give delegates a sneak peek of The Kickoff, a brand-new game, and studio set to launch in June.

The Kickoff has been designed for sports enthusiasts and is based on predicting the dice roll score on three-way outcomes. Each round is made even more exciting with dynamic multipliers for getting the correct score.

The game will be broadcast from a unique sports studio which was built to resemble a stadium and to conjure the excitement and atmosphere of watching a major sporting event.

Anna Vikmane, director at BETER Live, said: “The team is really excited for SiGMA Asia and to show off our incredible portfolio of games and tools to delegates, especially our latest title, Grand Bonus Baccarat.

“We’ve recently launched so truly game-changing features such as Bet & Get and Tournaments, which are already delivering incredible results for our operator partners. We can’t wait to talk through the upsides they can provide to delegates and their casino brands.

“It’s also a great opportunity to showcase new titles such as Take Deal or Risk Blackjack, Grand Bonus Baccarat and to tease The Kickoff. These are innovative, high-quality games that operators in markets across the world want to offer to their players after trying them for themselves.”