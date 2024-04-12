China’s CBA League extends global broadcast and integrity partnership with Sportradar

This extension will leverage Sportradar’s expansive network to distribute more than 550 games.

The collaboration seeks to enhance fan engagement and broaden the league’s viewership in international markets.

Press release.- The Chinese Men’s Professional Basketball League (CBA League) and Sportradar announced a strategic extension of their partnership aimed at growing the league’s global presence and ensuring integrity within Chinese basketball.

This extension will leverage Sportradar’s expansive network to distribute more than 550 games, including highlights and short-form video, through the regular and post-season. Through international broadcast and audio-visual distribution channels, including leading broadcasters, streaming services and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, the collaboration seeks to enhance fan engagement and broaden the league’s viewership in international markets.

CBA League will also continue to receive Sportradar’s market-leading integrity services, with its suite of technological solutions and products deployed to safeguard CBA League competitions against a range of integrity threats.

Shirley Lv, who led the broadcast rights negotiation at CBA League said: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Sportradar and believe it will provide enriched possibilities and further awareness for CBA League, given the company’s extensive experience and recent track record.

“By building up opportunities globally in this long-term partnership, we look forward to developing the continued growth of the CBA League and reaching out to new audiences around the world.”

Ben Turner, head of sports content and partnerships, APAC and Head of Global Basketball, Sportradar said: “Sportradar is the unparalleled partner to propel CBA League towards previously untapped levels of global visibility. Basketball is one of only a few sports with significant global appeal, and Sportradar is committed to maximizing this potential for both the CBA League and our clients.

“Together, we will continue to unlock immense value through our content offering, fostering growth and engagements across diverse markets.”

The 2023/24 season is the CBA league’s 29th edition, with 20 teams vying for top honours.

Globally, Sportradar partners with more than 30 of the largest basketball organisations and leagues including the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), National Basketball Association (NBA), French Basketball League (LNB) and Turkish Basketball Federation (TBF).