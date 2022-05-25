Authorities in Queensland reject curbs on casino hours

The proposal – part of an effort to curb alcohol-related violence – has been rejected by the state government.

Australia.- The Queensland government has rejected proposed restrictions on casino hours, arguing that the venues are monitored and have higher security than other venues. The government also rejected recommendations that there be a public assessment of the Queens Wharf casino’s impact on alcohol-related violence and that all safe night zones be closed by 3.30am.

Authorities argued that “the removal of 24-hour trading hours would be inconsistent with the government’s plans for creating a ‘new world city’ for Brisbane, the intent of the development of Queen’s Wharf Brisbane.”

The Queens Wharf development is backed by the Star Entertainment Group as the company plans to move its Brisbane casino from its current location in the old Treasury building to Queens Wharf. The new AU$3.6bn casino in Brisbane is expected to open by late 2022 and will have up to 2,500 poker machines and potentially hundreds of gaming tables.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk stated: “The report shows there’s been a 49 per cent drop in the number of serious assaults between 3am and 6am on Friday and Saturday nights across Queensland.”

Key government policy measures include changing the limit for liquor transactions in secure areas from 5am to 3am and making ID scanners mandatory for a large number of venues.