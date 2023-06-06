Australia’s Northern Territory lowers lid on slots

According to a survey by a campaign group, over 98 per cent of Alice Springs residents oppose more pokies.

However, the government will allow Alice Springs’ pubs and clubs to install additional gaming machines.

Australia.- The Northern Territory government has decided to lower its cap on gaming machines in community venues from 1699 to 1659. It said existing applications lodged last year for 20 additional gaming machines at the Todd Tavern and Gap View Hotel in Alice Springs remain on course. However, no new applications from community venues will be accepted once the cap is reached.

This adjustment marks the third reduction to the cap since Labor returned to power in the Northern Territory in 2016. A week ago, it was reported a survey by No New Pokies Mparntwe found that 98 per cent of Alice Springs residents opposed the expansion of pokies in the town.

The two casinos in the Northern Territory operate under distinct agreements, exempting them from the cap. However, as part of their commitment to promoting responsible gambling, these casinos will be required to comply with a newly introduced NT Casino Code of Practice for Gaming Harm Minimisation.

The code, which will undergo biennial reviews, provides guidelines to casino operators to ensure their operations align with the provisions set forth in the Gaming Control Act 1993.

Chansey Paech, minister for racing, gaming and licensing, said: “Our Government is aware that problem gambling creates a significant public health risk to communities across the NT, and that’s why we are doing what we can to reduce the availability of gaming machines.

“The CLP abandoned the cap on gaming machines, enabling a 56 per cent spike in numbers. We reinstated the cap and have now lowered it three times since coming to Government in 2016, with close to 200 machines removed from the pool.

“We continue to promote responsible gambling and provide ongoing funding for research as well as community-based support services.”

A nine-month moratorium on new gaming machines in Alice Springs was imposed last September amid a backlash against applications by Iris Capital for 60 additional machines in its Alice Springs establishments.