Australia’s lower house approves bill to ban use of credit cards for online betting

Australia.- A bill banning the use of credit cards for online gambling has been approved by the House of Representatives. The bill, which stems from a recommendation from a joint inquiry into gambling reform initiated by the previous government, received bipartisan support despite unsuccessful attempts by the opposition and crossbenchers to amend it. The bill now moves to the Senate.

The proposed law expands an existing ban applying to land-based gambling and is intended to reduce financial risks for problem gamblers. Companies failing to enforce the credit card ban could face fines exceeding AU$234,000, with the media watchdog to enforce compliance. The ban also covers credit payments using digital currencies such as cryptocurrency. Banks and betting companies would have a six-month period to implement the changes.