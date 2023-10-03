Australia: Lottery Corp wants credit card ban exemption

Legislation has been introduced to ban the use of credit cards for betting.

The Lottery Corporation cites the “low harm nature” of lotteries.

Australia.- The Lottery Corporation is hoping to get an exemption from legislation that bans the use of credit cards for betting in Australia. It says lotteries inherently pose a lower risk of harm compared to other forms of gambling.

It has urged the Senate to endorse recommendations exempting lotteries from the Interactive Gambling Amendment Bill so customers can continue purchasing lottery tickets and scratch cards using credit cards. It’s the only operator to oppose inclusion. The former parent company Tabcorp, Sportsbet, and the gambling advocacy group Responsible Wagering Australia have voiced their support for the ban.

Other sectors have claimed that lottery causes the same level of harm and should be subject to the same consumer protection legislation as other forms of online gambling.

The proposed reform stems from the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Social Policy and Legal Affairs inquiry into online gambling that made 31 recommendations. It also suggested a phased ban on all advertisements that direct people to gambling websites and apps. The ban would be introduced over three years.