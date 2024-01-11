Asian Cup 2024: Maximize your earnings with MegaPari!

MegaPari has launched a new promotion celebrating the Asian Cup 2024.

Press release.- MegaPari, a betting and gambling platform, kicked off the new year with a special promotion tied to the Asian Cup 2024.

In the realm of global sports, football consistently emerges as a preeminent choice. This is evident at MegaPari, where approximately half of all global bets over the last quarter were placed on football, underscoring its widespread appeal among bettors.

Recognizing this trend, MegaPari has strategically launched a new promotion. This initiative is designed to bolster player engagement and foster a prosperous start to the year for both players and affiliates.

The new MegaPari promotion, celebrating the Asian Cup 2024, runs from January 12 to February 10 with two stages:

From January 12 to January 25, top up your account and receive a 100 per cent deposit bonus with a minimum deposit of 10 EUR.

Get a 30 per cent free bet for Asian Cup 2024 bets. Place bets of at least 10 EUR on Asian Cup 2024 matches from January 28 to February 10, and MegaPari return 30 per cent of all losses in the form of a free bet promo code.

MegaPari offers high odds on top matches, and user-friendly website and app interface ensure a swift and seamless betting experience.

For affiliates MegaPari offers a range of partnership models, including RevShare up to 50 per cent, fixed commissions, CPA, and Hybrid options.

Affiliates benefit from marketing materials for promotions and expert advice on attracting new customers. Additionally, comprehensive analytics are accessible on both PC and the Android App, and affiliates can expect weekly payouts via a diverse selection of over 160 payment methods.

Already 20,000 partners are earning with MegaPari Partners. Email at [email protected] and become part of MegaPari Partners team!