MegaPari’s Tomorrow: Strategic Future Plans

In the third and final part of this comprehensive interview, the focus shifts to the ambitious plans and forward-looking strategies that MegaPari is gearing up for in the upcoming year. It’s a revealing glimpse into the transformative journey MegaPari envisions for a dynamic and impactful year ahead.

What challenges did you face when entering TIER 2/TIER 3 GEOs? Tell us about the key conditions for a successful launch in these regions.

The success of MegaPari in TIER 2/TIER 3 is due to the following factors:

100% localization of the product (currency, bonuses, website design – all tailored to align with the local culture and mentality.)

Local methods of deposits and withdrawals

Native-speaking support

A dedicated team of affiliate managers assigned to each GEO

A retention strategy that is customized based on local events and holidays

Regarding the complexities: In our opinion, the main difficulty for betting platforms when entering TIER 2/TIER 3 markets is the technically illiterate population. This often translates to both players and affiliates not having basic computer skills. They struggle with tasks like navigating websites, passing CAPTCHA, or inputting bank card details. As a result, even with a product that is well-crafted in terms of UI/UX, the anticipated FTD often does not materialize. There arises a need to simplify the customer’s journey from visiting the website to making an FTD.

The general attitude of the population towards gambling platforms is a critical factor to consider. In TIER 2 and TIER 3 markets, characterized by low purchasing power and distrust towards gambling platforms, players face problems using the platform, with deposits, withdrawals, or verification. For instance, some payment systems in Latin America require an ID to be specified for transactions. Then, the player’s first thought might be: “Why should I disclose my personalID to them? I’ll rather use my brother’s or grandmother’s ID.” However, this violates the platform’s Terms and Conditions and the player will be forced to undergo a verification process with the security service.

Indeed, in regions with higher poverty rates, scams are more prevalent as people seek alternative income sources. This underscores the need to bolster analytics, enhance market analysis, and refine HR strategies to tackle these challenges effectively.

Is there a possibility of re-entering TIER 1 GEO? What conditions need to be met for that to happen?

The harmonization of laws, the creation of unified European regulatory standards, and intense global competition are key elements that can aid in successfully breaking into TIER 1 markets. Both for us and other global entities, navigating into TIER 1 is a complex endeavor, as it necessitates adhering to the distinct requirements of each individual country. The complexity is further amplified in nations where each region has its unique market entry regulations, resulting in a substantial increase in expenses just to comply with licensing demands. This situation can deteriorate the financial indicators of the project and, as a consequence, significantly hampers market entry. In the context of the European market, standardized regulations would simplify market entry for companies and contribute to a robust and healthy global competitive landscape.

The prospects are quite promising, especially in areas where clients are familiar with utilizing local payment solutions, along with traditional cards and popular services like Skrill/Neteller. This variety in payment options offers greater potential for boosting conversion rates and providing a range of payment methods.

In 2023, MegaPari successfully expanded into new markets worldwide. Can we expect more of the same next year?

This year has marked a significant milestone for MegaPari, as we successfully expanded our business into numerous new markets. Looking ahead to next year, while our priority remains providing high-quality services in these existing markets, we certainly have plans for further expansions.

How important are the idiosyncrasies and peculiarities of each market to you?

Acknowledging the significance of cultural nuances in each market is essential. Venturing into any T2/T3 market demands a comprehensive understanding of customer preferences and cultural beliefs. This entails a qualitative adaptation of the website, offering an extensive range of payment options that resonate with our customers, and implementing a meticulous retention strategy that aligns seamlessly with the festivities and cultural beliefs prevalent in our target markets.

Have technological innovations and trends affected the activities of the departments?

Indeed, there have been impactful developments. At MegaPari, our strategic focus is on AI integration. We have successfully augmented the effectiveness of our analytics through the deployment of AI tools, enabling a more intricate market and competitor analysis. This advancement provides us with enriched, real-time insights into customer behaviour and market dynamics, thereby enhancing our predictive capabilities. Looking forward, our goal for 2024 is to incorporate at least 200 fully digital workers into our workforce. These digital employees are expected to alleviate the burden of mundane tasks from our human staff and substantially increase operational efficiency across various departments.

What department could be next in MegaPari?

Having already explored markets globally and established a strong presence in over 10 top GEOs, in 2024 our focus will shift towards the development of our R&D department. This strategic move will allocate more resources towards in-depth market analysis and understanding customer needs, positioning our project for a qualitative leap forward.

What can we expect from MegaPari in the upcoming year 2024?

Along with a qualitative improvement in the performance of key departments, we will focus on closer audience engagement through the development of social media channels, innovative collaborations, and, of course, significant achievements in our challenging and dynamic industry. Additionally, this year, MegaPari has actively expanded in Asia, and we plan to continue this development trajectory, aiming to further strengthen our presence in this rapidly growing region.

With a focus on technological advancements and strategic growth, MegaPari is poised to make significant strides in its sector. This glimpse into their plans leaves us anticipating a year of impactful developments and industry-leading achievements from MegaPari.