ASEAN Gaming Summit 2022: focusing on the industry’s shift to premium mass market

This year's edition of the ASEAN Gaming Summit will run from March 21 to March 23.

ASEAN Gaming Summit 2023 will include expert panel discussions, workshops, and an expanded exhibition showcasing the latest technology and advancements in the gaming industry.

Press release.- It’s all about that (Premium) mass. This year’s edition of the ASEAN Gaming Summit, running in Manila since 2017, is dedicated to the industry’s shift from its targeted VIP legacy to a mass consumer market and what you need to engage that coveted slice of the top: Premium mass.

Join the three-day calendar event that brings the industry together in the Philippines: Bricks and Mortar, Online, PIGOs and POGOs, Regulators, Operators, Suppliers, Affiliates, and Service Providers.

Hear directly from the CEOs about how the pandemic was a catalyst for change and how they’ve adapted and thrived.

Keynote Speaker, Hann Resorts CEO, Daesik Han will recount his story and share his plans for expansion in a special fireside chat format that ASEAN is debuting this year.

Panel discussions branch out beyond the home ground of the Philippines to encompass Macau, the South East Asia jurisdictions, as well as the much talked about upcoming potential markets: Thailand and the UAE.

Focusing on what really matters, insiders discuss localization for the online offering, traffic, affiliate marketing, and the ever-evolving cyber security measures.

Experts demystify Cashless Gaming and Crypto, among other in-depth sessions, separating the waters between the technology, its application, and implementation rates.

Asia Gaming Brief managing director Luis Pereira, said: “The AGB team is thrilled about hosting another edition of the ASEAN Gaming Summit in the Philippines, where the whole spectrum of the industry, online and land-based, can come together, to engage, discuss, and showcase their offering.”

“With the industry’s support, ASEAN has become the premier gaming conference in Manila since its inception in 2017,” Luis Pereira noted, adding that “this year, in tandem with the industry’s growth across the region, we are delighted to be providing a larger capacity exhibition, as well as a stellar line-up of speakers, to provide our delegates a memorable experience.”

The premier gaming conference in the Philippines is rounded out with a 3,000 sqm exhibition area at Newport Resorts World, where you’ll find the relevant established brands and newcomers to the industry and the Asia markets: from manufacturers to suppliers, payments providers, and other online solutions.

From March 21st – 23rd, at the Manila Marriott Hotel, attendees will find a dynamic and engaging experience featuring expert panel discussions, workshops, and an expanded exhibition showcasing the latest technology and advancements in the gaming industry.