Apple asks for legal basis of India’s betting app ban

Apple has asked for a “concrete reason” to take down betting apps.

India.- Apple has reportedly entered discussions with Indian officials regarding the removal of betting apps from its App Store. According to local media reports, the company is seeking a “concrete reason or a legal requirement” to comply with the Indian government’s directive.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) ordered the removal of betting apps from app marketplaces. However, while Apple has removed some of the apps, others, including Betway, BetNetix, and Bet Analytix are said to be still accessible on Apple’s App Store, although they have been removed from Google Play.

Last December, authorities called on Google to stop showing ads for offshore gambling companies in search results and on YouTube. The announcement came two months after the government ordered TV channels, OTT (over-the-top) services and news websites to stop broadcasting gambling advertisements.

Google, denied the accusations and said it does not allow advertisements that promote online gambling in India. The Indian government is considering the establishment of a regulatory body for online skill games.