Google denies allowing online gambling ads in India

The Indian government had asked Google to stop showing ads for offshore gambling companies in search results and on YouTube.

India.- Google has responded to calls from India to stop showing ads from overseas betting companies. It says that it already prohibits such ads in accordance with Indian law.

A spokesperson from Google said: “In line with our Ads Policies, and with the local laws and regulations applicable, we do not allow any advertisements that promote online gambling. Across our ads systems, we have strict policies in place to stop violations, and we take quick action if we are informed about violative ads.”

Two months ago, the government ordered TV channels, OTT (over-the-top) services and news websites to stop broadcasting gambling advertisements. The Indian government is considering the establishment of a regulatory body for online skill games. There is no federal statute governing gambling in India, except for a Supreme Court precedent on skill-based gambling.