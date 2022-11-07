APE to provide services and technical support for Jade in Macau

Jade has entered into a strategic partnership with APE to expand its business in Macau.

Macau.- Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Limited (APE) has announced that it has entered an agreement to provide services and technical support to Jade Entertainment and Gaming Technologies in Macau.

Jade was incorporated in the Philippines in 2009 with a primary business of supplying electronic gaming machines (EGMs), gaming systems and technologies and gaming paraphernalia to hotels and gaming venues. It’s one of the largest electronic gaming equipment suppliers and electronic table games suppliers in Macau.

Founder and CEO Joseph Pisano said: “Partnering with APE to deliver our cutting-edge bespoke gaming technology and solutions to top Macau casinos will allow us to strengthen our portfolio strategies. I believe APE is able to apply their strong local knowledge and expertise to the best of their ability to expand our business in Macau.”

Herman Ng, chief executive officer and executive director of Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Limited, added: “I am delighted that we have established this partnership with Jade at this time.

“APE has been dedicating its business to introduce innovative and superior gaming products to casino operators. We are confident and will be supporting Jade to maximize its presence in Macau’s market with our expertise.”