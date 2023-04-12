APE announces new partnership with Moniko in Macau

The Moniko brand of thermal TITO gaming tickets will be exclusively distributed by Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings in Macau and South Korea.

Macau.- Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings (APE) has announced that it has signed a new partnership with Moniko, a manufacturer of thermal TITO (ticket-in-ticket-out) gaming tickets for slot machines. Under the three-year agreement, APE has become the exclusive distributor of Moniko’s TITO ticket products in Macau and South Korea.

Moniko’s TITO tickets are made from KANZAN paper, certified by major printing system manufacturers including TransAct, JCM and Nanoptix. Global producers are also certified by these companies as processors of tickets.

Tickets can be pre-printed in seven colours, including CMYK, Panton, fluorescent, and transparent ink, all of which are visible under UV light. Additionally, customers can choose from 200, 300, 400, 600 and 800 ticket packs to suit their ticket printers.

Each package of tickets is shrink-wrapped to prevent accidental contamination from dust, liquids, moisture and other elements, the statement said.

Herman Ng, chief executive officer and executive director of APE, said: “This partnership will enrich our product portfolio to provide versatile gaming products to casino operators.”

APE has recently posted a net loss of HK$14.7m (US$1.9m) for full-year 2022 due to a “sharp fall” in gross profit from its electronic gaming equipment business. The company recorded revenue of HK$10.5m (US$1.3m), up 37.7 per cent when compared to the previous year. Gross profit fell to a HK$0.1m loss from a HK$0.9m profit in 2021.