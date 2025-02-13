Angel Group completes implementation of baccarat smart tables for Sands China

Over 1,100 tables in mass market areas have been updated.

Macau.- Angel Group has announced that it has completed the implementation of its Smart Table System on 1,100 baccarat tables in mass market areas operated by Sands China. Approximately 2,000 baccarat tables in Macau, Singapore, the Philippines and Australia are now operating with the system.

The company said: “The operation of Angel Smart Table ‘Hybrid’ Solution utilises both Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to capture each and every chip information including quantity, type, and exact location on the table.

“This smart table technology revolutionises casino operations on their marketing strategies, game protection, operational efficiency as well as customer experience based on the real-time data analysis, supporting optimal game management.”

Macau’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) has said that the installation of radio frequency identification (RFID) gaming tables is key to improving casino efficiency and management. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley reported that Macau casinos’ plans to install RFID tables will help identify foreign gamblers. A rule introduced in December 2022 provides a 5 per cent tax rebate in gaming zones designated for patrons holding foreign passports.

Angel Group said it will expand its smart tables for blackjack and dice-based games sic bo and roulette. Last September, it announced the development of a new factory in Macau for playing cards as well as smart gaming tables and other equipment.